Oct 29, 2024 13:12 By receptionradiokerry
Annie O' Hanlon, Tiershanahan. Ballyheigue, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on(Wednesday Oct 30th ) from 7.30pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Ballyheigue.

Requiem mass for Annie O Hanlon will take place on Thursday  (Oct.31st)  at 11am

burial afterwards in St. James Old Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

House strictly private please

Family flowers only, donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry

Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue

