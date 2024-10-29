Annie O' Hanlon, Tiershanahan. Ballyheigue, Tralee, Co Kerry.
Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on(Wednesday Oct 30th ) from 7.30pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Ballyheigue.
Requiem mass for Annie O Hanlon will take place on Thursday (Oct.31st) at 11am
burial afterwards in St. James Old Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
House strictly private please
Family flowers only, donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue
Recommended
Kerry family calls reopening of referral list to help young people with ADHD to be prioritisedOct 29, 2024 13:11
AA Meeting in Ardfert Wednesday October 30thOct 29, 2024 11:02
SIPTU meeting with Kostal following announcement of voluntary redundancies in AbbeyfealeOct 29, 2024 13:12
Rowntree departs MunsterOct 29, 2024 10:45
Kerry County Council proposing to temporarily close South Kerry roadOct 29, 2024 10:25