Annie O' Connor nee Murphy
Keel, Glencar & formerly of Caragh Lake, Killorglin
Reposing Friday evening from 5 o' clock to 7.30pm at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin.
Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10 o' clock Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv
House Private Please
Sadly missed by her husband of 59 years Michael, daughters; Eileen, Anne, Carmel & Veronica, son Bernard, 8 grandchildren, sons-in-law Denis & Derry, daughter-in-law Patricia, sisters Mary McCarthy (Glenbeigh) & Nora Guilfoyle(Killorglin), brothers Mike & William Caragh Lake, brother-in-law Ollie, cousins Sheila & Maurice, nieces, nephews, friends & neighbours.
Recommended
Councillors oppose major housing development for KillarneyMay 5, 2022 09:05
Company that runs Listowel Races wins legal case against RevenueMay 5, 2022 13:05
Preschool at Killarney national school won’t be able to operate from SeptemberMay 4, 2022 17:05
Killarney hotel appoints new director of sales and marketingMay 4, 2022 13:05
40 Kerry buildings identified as potential housing options for Ukrainian refugeesMay 5, 2022 13:05