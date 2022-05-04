Annie O' Connor nee Murphy

Keel, Glencar & formerly of Caragh Lake, Killorglin

Reposing Friday evening from 5 o' clock to 7.30pm at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10 o' clock Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

House Private Please

Sadly missed by her husband of 59 years Michael, daughters; Eileen, Anne, Carmel & Veronica, son Bernard, 8 grandchildren, sons-in-law Denis & Derry, daughter-in-law Patricia, sisters Mary McCarthy (Glenbeigh) & Nora Guilfoyle(Killorglin), brothers Mike & William Caragh Lake, brother-in-law Ollie, cousins Sheila & Maurice, nieces, nephews, friends & neighbours.