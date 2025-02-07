Annie Mai Joy (née Houlihan), Gortnaminch, Listowel and late of Hearthill, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on February 6th, 2025, at her home, in her 90th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Danny B, son Dan, brothers Bern and Mike Joe, son-in-law Oliver McGrath. Annie Mai will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Mary (McGrath) and Anne (Sparks), son Brendan, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Marie and Maura, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers John, Brendan, Timmy and Jeremiah, sisters Peg, Kith and Teresa, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday afternoon, February 9th, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Annie Mai being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please.