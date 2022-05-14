Annie Lane née Roche, ''Rose Cottage''. Ahane, Brosna and formerly of Mountcollins.

Peacefully at home on May 15th 2022 in her 94th year, in the presence and care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, Catherine, Josephine, Jim, Joan, Betty, Eileen and Susan, sons-in-law Danny, Keith, Tony, Gerry and Alan, daughter-in-law Bernie, her adored grandchildren Danny, Vicky, James, Michael, Simon, Peter, Alan, Sarah, Patrick and Kevin, her cherished seven great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Removal from her residence on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm, travelling via Mountcollins arriving to St. Carthage's Church Brosna for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Brosna. The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Carthage's Church Brosna Facebook Page .

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre or the Palliative Care Unit at U.H.K. c/o Tangney's Undertakers Castleisland.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE