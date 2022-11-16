Annie Bambury née Foran, Ballydonoghue, Lisselton and late of Inch, Listowel: passed, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff in Aghadoe Ward and the Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Johnie of 65 years, her special son, Derek, and her brothers Tony, Patsy and Eamon Foran. She is survived by her cherished, loving and devoted children, Anne Cody (Roscrea), Marian Stokes (Hampshire), Carmel (Galway), Patricia (Ballydonoghue), John(Inch) and Eamon (London), her sister Mary Foran (Sr. Gemma, Australia), her cherished grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday, November 17th, from 6pm to 8pm. Private removal from her home on Friday morning to St Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue for 12 midday, Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhílis. Codladh sámh.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Kerry Parents & Friends, The Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Reidy Funeral Directors, Lisselton.