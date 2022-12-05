Annette O Connor nee Flynn, Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick & formerly of “Kilcooly's” Main St Ballybunion.

Annette will repose in Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas St. Limerick on Wednesday Dec 7th from 2.00 - 3.00pm - Reposing will continue in Lynchs Funeral Home Ballybunion from 5.00-7.00pm

Requiem Mass for Annette O Connor nee Flynn will take place in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue.

For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.

Family Information: Annette O'Connor, Lower Park, Corbally and formerly of Kilcooly's, Ballybunion has passed away peacefully in UHL.

Annette is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Gerald ( Jerry ), brothers, Jimmy, Vincent and Pa. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons, John and Gearóid, grandchildren, Ísla, Bríannagh, Jack and Hugh, daughters-in-law, Joan and Ciara, sisters, Bridie, Marie, Dolores and Nuala, brother, Joseph, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Rest in Peace