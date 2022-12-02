Annette Kelleher
Gortnahaune Buí East, Rathmore
Reposing at her residence at Gortnahaune Buí East, Rathmore (Eircode: P51 R1W5) Monday 5th December from 5pm to 7pm. Annette’s funeral cortege will leave her family residence Tuesday morning 6th December at 10:45, travelling to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore for funeral mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Forever missed by her heartbroken family, husband Neily Joe, children Karen, John, Neil, Hugo, Emma, Jeremy and Kenneth. Beloved Grandmother of Jodie, Ben, Karí, Ethan, Eoghan, Logan, Maya, Conor and Lewis. Sadly missed by her family, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Kerry national school launch fundraising cookbookDec 3, 2022 17:12
Killarney GP feels RSV figures from HPSC are meaninglessDec 2, 2022 13:12
Kerry County Council appealing for applications for Arts Act GrantDec 4, 2022 12:12
New book recalls the history of Kerry’s big housesDec 3, 2022 16:12
Desmonds or Emmets for North Kerry honoursDec 4, 2022 09:12