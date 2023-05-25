Annette Egan nee Enright of Maryland House, Island Road, Fenit and formerly Dromerin, Listowel, died peacefully at Our Lady of Fatima Home, on 24th May 2023, beloved wife of the late Sonny, dear mother of Marion, Timothy, Siobhán, Carmel, Georgina and the late Patrick and sister of Patsy, Kit and the late Mary, Joseph & John.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Fenit (V92 WP97) on Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Annette will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs).

Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the R.N.L.I. (www.rnli.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.