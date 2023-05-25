Annette Egan nee Enright of Maryland House, Island Road, Fenit and formerly Dromerin, Listowel, died peacefully at Our Lady of Fatima Home, on 24th May 2023, beloved wife of the late Sonny, dear mother of Marion, Timothy, Siobhán, Carmel, Georgina and the late Patrick and sister of Patsy, Kit and the late Mary, Joseph & John.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at her home in Fenit (V92 WP97) on Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Annette will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs).
Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the R.N.L.I. (www.rnli.org), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Man pleads guilty to sexual assault in TraleeMay 25, 2023 17:05
Kerry team revealed for Munster finalMay 26, 2023 13:05
Gardaí investigating after body of man recovered from Blackwater River near KenmareMay 26, 2023 13:05
Gardaí tackle blaze at vacant Tralee building overnightMay 26, 2023 12:05
Cllr claims Kerry town is overpopulated with social housingMay 26, 2023 08:05