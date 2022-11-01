Annette Egan, Dún Mhuire, Killerisk Road, Tralee, peacefully, in the loving care of the Dominican Sisters and Staff at Our Lady of Fatima Home, on 31st October 2022.
Predeceased by her brothers Fr Tomás and Michael and her sisters Eileen (Ryall) and Patricia. Sadly missed by her sister Rene, her brother Eoghan, nieces Áine and Síle, nephews Gearóid and Maidhc, grandnieces Sarah and Olivia, grandnephews Michael and Nioclás and sister-in-law Síle. Fondly remembered by her relatives and circle of close friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Annette will be celebrated at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
