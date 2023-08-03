The death has occurred of Anne Prendiville (née Counihan)
Anne Prendiville (nee Counihan) Lisheenbawn Farranfore, Co. Kerry and formerly of Castleisland and West End Rathmore . Peacefully on August 2nd 2023 in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at the Mercy Hospital Cork. Predeceased by her parents Tim and Mollie Counihan Rathmore and her little granddaughter Jessica . Sadly missed by her husband Eamonn , her family Morag, Edgar, Ita and Rachael, sons-in-law John O'Neill and John McCarthy, Ita's partner Paul, Edgar's partner Caroline , her adored six grandchildren Evelyn, Gavin, Poppi, Michael, Lucas and Seanie, sister Eileen Kelliher ,brother Michael Counihan , brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, her special cousin Collette Carmody , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends .
May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evenIng from 8pm to 9;30pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
