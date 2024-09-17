Advertisement

Anne Peters ( nee Doran)

Sep 17, 2024 13:47 By receptionradiokerry
Anne Peters ( nee Doran)

Anne Peters, (nee Doran) Ferndale Avenue, Killarney and formerly of Allman's Terrace, Killarney, Co Kerry

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday the 19th of September from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10am Friday morning. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.  The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Rest in peace.

Family Information: Anne passed away peacefully in her own home.

Advertisement

Beloved wife of the late James Peters, sadly missed by her daughters Theresa and Annmarie, sons-in-law Batt and Richard, grand-daughter Shannen and her husband Allan, great grand-daughter Saoirse, brothers, Jimmy, Sean and Joe, sisters Joan, Mary and Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Anne is pre-deceased by her brother Tommy and Sister Eileen.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus