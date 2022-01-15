Anne O'Sullivan née Dunlea, Ballydaly, Rathmore and formerly of Lacka Cross, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork.

Sadly missed by her children Denis, Kay, Hugh, John and Willis, daughters-in-law Carla, Mary and Orla, son-in-law Ger, grandchildren Nigel, Jonathon, Shane, Helena, Cian, Oisin, Sorcha, Joshua, Michael, William, Anthony and Julian, Sisters-in-Law, brothers-in-Law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and her second family of Co-residents & Staff in Millstreet Hospital. Predeceased by her adored husband John Anthony, daughter-in-law Deborah, her parents, her four sisters & eight brothers.

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet this evening from 5pm to 7pm on a walk-through basis only please. Face coverings required and no hand shaking to protect both the sympathiser and the family.

A private Requiem Mass for close family friends and neighbours will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon,

with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet.

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/millstreet

Enquiries to Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Millstreet.