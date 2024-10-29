The death has occurred of Anne O’Neill née Cronin, Meanus, Killorglin and late of Mealis, Beaufort.

Peacefully on October 25th, surrounded by her loving daughters and after a short illness in the exceptional care of the staff of the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

Predeceased by her much loved husband Timothy, her sisters Sheila and Hannah, her brothers Timmy, Michael, Joe and Danny and her darling son in law Dr. Michael McGrath.

Loving and devoted mother of Mary (Purcell), Nancy (Waldron), Margaret (McGrath) and Nóirín (Hickson).

Anne will be forever loved and missed by her daughters, sons-in-law P.J. David and Séamus, by her cherished grandchildren Pádraig, Dara, Seán, Anna, Marc, David, Sam and Rosanna, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of kind friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing at her daughter’s residence (Mary Purcell, Ownagarry, Killorglin Eircode V93 F866) on Thursday, 31st October from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at St James’ Church Killorglin on Friday 1st November for Requiem Mass at 10:30am, followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery.

House private at all other times, please.

Family flowers only please.

Anne’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Anne’s family deeply appreciates your support at this difficult time.