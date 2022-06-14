Anne O' Leary (née McGrath) St. Joseph’s Crinken, Shankill and formerly of Pearse Villas, Sallynoggin, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 PW73 on Friday June 17th from 4pm until 6pm and Saturday June 18th from 3pm with Removal to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 5 30pm.

Funeral on Monday June 20th at 10am followed there after by interment in Deans Grange Cemetery.

To view the mass live click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/sallynoggin

For those who would have liked to attend Anne’s funeral but are unable to can leave a personal message of sympathy on the notice section on the Patrick O’Donovan & Son webpage by clicking on this link www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section on RIP.ie

Anne passed away on June 13th 2021 peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Joseph’s Centre. Anne; dearly beloved wife of the late Christy, much loved mother of Paul and Kevin. Sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and good neighbours, especially in St. Glendalough Lodge in St. Joseph’s. May he rest in peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Centre, Crinken.

Donations can be made online at www.stjosephscrinken.ie