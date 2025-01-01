Advertisement

Anne O’Brien nee McGlynn

Jan 1, 2025 10:30 By receptionradiokerry
Anne O’Brien nee McGlynn of Doon North and formerly Cahill’s Park, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (5th January) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday where the Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 12.30 p.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Enable Ireland- Kerry Branch, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House strictly private please.

