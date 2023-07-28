Advertisement

Anne Kennedy

Jul 28, 2023 16:02 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of Anne Kennedy, Coumduff, Annascaul, whose remains will repose Monday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 5 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.

Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Tuesday morning.  Requiem Mass for Anne Kennedy will be at 11am followed by interment in Baile Bhoithín Cemetery, Ballyferriter.

