The death has occurred of Anne Kennedy, Coumduff, Annascaul, whose remains will repose Monday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 5 p.m. to 5.45 p.m.

Advertisement

Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Tuesday morning. Requiem Mass for Anne Kennedy will be at 11am followed by interment in Baile Bhoithín Cemetery, Ballyferriter.