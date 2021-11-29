Anne Kelly née O'Sullivan, Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Ardea, Tuosist, Kenmare.

(peacefully in her 97th year). Beloved wife of the late Paddy and adored mother of Anne-Maria, Brendan and Patrick. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family – her daughter, sons, sister Aileen (Dolly) McCarthy, grandchildren Clodagh, Pádraig, Leah, Lauren, Davin, Karla and Lana, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Chrissie and Sheila, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday December 1st from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday (December 2nd) for 11.30AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. The Requiem Mass may be viewed by clicking on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Donations if desired to Baile Mhuire or St Patrick’s Day Care Center. Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee