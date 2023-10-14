Anne Healy of Muckross Grove, Killarney and late of Kilbrean, Killarney. Peacefully in the company of her loving family and the Palliative Care Team. Beloved daughter of the late Catherine and Michael, sister of the late Paddy, Catherine and baby Donal and much loved aunt of the late John C and Tara. Dearly loved by her sister Mary Spillane and her brothers Steve and John Joe. Aunty will be sadly missed by her many loving nieces and nephews, her sisters-in-law Anne and Celine, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, her kind neighbours and carers, a wide circle of friends and her former work colleagues in St Finians Hospital.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Graveyard.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
