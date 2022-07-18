Anne (Cissy)O’Leary (nee Kissane) Coolbane, Ballyhar and late of Meanus, Beaufort
Funeral Details: Reposing at O’Sheas funeral home Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.00 to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar on Friday morning at 10.45 for Requiem Mass at 11.00, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.
Family Information:-
Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Denis and adored mother of Tom, Catherine (O'Callaghan), Denis, John and Siobhan (Roche). Sadly missed by her grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by her brother John.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Recommended
25kg of litter collected on North Kerry beachJul 19, 2022 17:07
Closing speeches underway in Tralee sexual assault caseJul 20, 2022 13:07
Special extra train for All-Ireland football final sold out in minutesJul 20, 2022 13:07
Five Kerry AIB branches turning cashlessJul 19, 2022 13:07
Man who drowned in mid-Kerry named locallyJul 18, 2022 17:07