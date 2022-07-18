Anne (Cissy)O’Leary (nee Kissane) Coolbane, Ballyhar and late of Meanus, Beaufort

Funeral Details: Reposing at O’Sheas funeral home Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.00 to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar on Friday morning at 10.45 for Requiem Mass at 11.00, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

Family Information:-

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Denis and adored mother of Tom, Catherine (O'Callaghan), Denis, John and Siobhan (Roche). Sadly missed by her grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by her brother John.

"May She Rest In Peace"