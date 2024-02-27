The death has occurred of Anne Casey née O’Connell of New Street, Cahersiveen, on February 25th 2024. Anne passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the care of the wonderful staff of St. Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her beautiful daughter Geraldine, her sister Rita and brothers Joe and Paddy. Anne will be sadly missed and always cherished by her children Anne (Sugrue), PJ, Eamonn and Brendan and her sister Kathleen (Boston). Her loss will be deeply felt by her son-in-law Pádraig (Sugrue), daughters-in-law Fiona, Siobhán and Orla and her loving grandchildren Daniel, Ciarán, Mícheál, Ava, Mollie, Finn and Seán. Her loss will also be deeply felt by her nieces and nephew, many relatives, very kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 5:00 – 7:30p.m. on Tuesday evening, February 27th, followed by removal to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, to arrive at 8p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Wednesday, February 28th, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen.