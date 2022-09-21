Anne Burke née Corridan, Newcastle West and Brosna Cross.

Anne passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, September 20th 2022. Anne is sadly missed by her loving partner Rudi, beloved children Leanna, William and Lauren, sisters Marion, Kathleen, Noreen, Peg, Pauline, Cora and Josephine, brothers Charlie, Jimmy and Patrick, (Anne is predeceased by her parents John and Ann, also her brothers Brendan and Johnny), nephews, nieces, and extended family. Anne is also missed by her former husband Liam Burke. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna at 12.00 p.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed the St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna.