Anne Burke née Corridan, Newcastle West and Brosna Cross.
Anne passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday, September 20th 2022. Anne is sadly missed by her loving partner Rudi, beloved children Leanna, William and Lauren, sisters Marion, Kathleen, Noreen, Peg, Pauline, Cora and Josephine, brothers Charlie, Jimmy and Patrick, (Anne is predeceased by her parents John and Ann, also her brothers Brendan and Johnny), nephews, nieces, and extended family. Anne is also missed by her former husband Liam Burke. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna at 12.00 p.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed the St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna.
Recommended
Concerns new Castleisland housing development will be solely for social housingSep 22, 2022 09:09
Killarney man has been sent forward for sentencing relating to theft chargesSep 21, 2022 13:09
Kerry County Council responds to reports it received over €4 million from Shannon LNGSep 21, 2022 17:09
Gardaí at scene of minor crash on N21Sep 22, 2022 08:09
Three Kerry businesses honoured at All Ireland Irish Restaurant AwardsSep 21, 2022 13:09