Anna Sheahan Walshe of Woodlawn and formerly 14 Upper & Lower William St., Listowel, died peacefully in the beautiful and excellent care of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, on 13th February 2025.

Predeceased by her husband John Walshe and her parents William and Helena Sheahan, brothers Tommy and Donie, sisters Catherine (Kitty Boyle), Sheila (O’Doherty), Maureen (O’Doherty) and Margaret (Fletcher).

Sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (16th February) from 4 to 6 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Listowel on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m where the Requiem Mass for Anna Sheahan Walshe will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m

Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.listowelparish.com.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.