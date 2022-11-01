Anna Collins, Ballygoughlan, Glin, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, on October 31st, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her parents William and Nora, brother Sean and grandnephew Stephen. Anna will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Mai (Carr), Sr. Sheila, Josephine (Walsh) and Frances (Walsh), brother-in-law Maurice, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Anna being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining New Cemetery.