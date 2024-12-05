Ann Tuohy née Mullen, Cappaganeen, Beaufort, Killarney and formerly of

Maimín, Leitir Móir, Co. na Gaillimhe.

Peacefully under the exceptional care of the wonderful Palliative Care team at University Hospital Kerry.

Ann will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of her loving family. Beloved wife of Richard, cherished mother to Noel, Marion and Alison, dearest mother-in-law to Sandra, Brian and John and a devoted Nana to her grandchildren Ruby, Anna-Mai, Daire, Brian Óg, Líle, Éabha and Croía and loving sister to Maureen, Catherine, John and Christy. Predeceased by her parents Colman & Annie, her baby daughter Ann-Marie, her sisters Delia and Mary Bridget and her brothers Colman, Gabriel and Thomas.

~ ~ ~ ~

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Codladh sámh i measc na n-aingeal.

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (Dec. 6th) at Flynn's Funeral Home

Killorglin (V93PK66) from 6pm -7.15pm followed by removal to

St. Mary's Church, Beaufort.

Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec. 7th) at 11am

As requested by Ann, a private cremation will take place afterwards.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Ann’s family would like to sincerely thank you for your kindness and support at this very

difficult time.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.