Ann O'Shea nee Diggin Seaview Terrace, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

Funeral Details: Reposing Thursday evening (Aug. 15th) at Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh from 6 – 8pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (Aug. 8th) to St. James's Church, Glenbeigh for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by her private family Cremation in Cork afterwards. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Special Requests: Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

Family Information: Ann passed away peacefully on August 11th 2024, in the loving care of her family and the staff of The Mercy University Hospital Cork. Predeceased by her parents Thomas & Bridget and her beloved brother James (Jim)

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving husband Batty, her son Alan and her daughters Lorraine & Sharon, their partners Kieran, Sean & Bernie, her dearly loved grandchildren Yvonne, Aidan, Alex, Robin, Caoimhín, Seanóg, & Sophie. Her brothers Tom & Mike, her sisters Marie, Patricia, Geraldine & Bernie, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Advertisement

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace