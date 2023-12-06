Ann O'Keeffe née Smith, Emlaghpeste, Portmagee and Edenderry, Co. Offaly. Ann died peacefully in the loving care of her family on 05 December 2023. Predeceased by her loving husband Daniel (Gusty). Dearly loved by her children Maria, Daniel and Desmond, her grandchildren, Anna, Maeve, James & Josh and her daughters-in-law Lisa and Emer and son-in-law John. Sadly missed by her loving brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Remains reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, Kerry on Thursday, 7th December, from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Requiem mass for Ann will be celebrated at 2pm on Friday, 8th December 2023, in St Patrick's Church, Portmagee. Burial afterwards in Portmagee Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

Family flowers only please.