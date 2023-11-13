Ann O’Keeffe (née Danaher), Raglan Lodge, Athea, Co. Limerick,

Reposing at her home, Raglan Lodge, Athea (Eircode V94 V3HK) on Tuesday 14th November and on Wednesday, 15th November from 4.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m. Please park in Athea Village. Removal on Thursday, 16th November to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservicestv/athea Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Family Information: Ann died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on Monday, 13th November 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her brother Maurice and sister Nuala, Ann is very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughters Jean (Flynn) and Elaine, sons Gary and Kevin, sister Gertie (Mulcare), sons-in-law Alan and Mike, daughters-in-law Catherine and Fiona, grandchildren Lucy, Tom, Anna, Cormac, Darragh, Sarah, Emma and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace