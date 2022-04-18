Ann McNeilly nee Moore, Aldershot, Hampshire and late of Lartigue Rd Ballybunion.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday, April 22nd, at 11.00am. This will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion. Private cremation will take place immediately afterwards. If you would like to extend your condolences to Ann`s family, please use tab

Family Information:-

Ann died peacefully at Frimley Park Hospital, Camberley. Predeceased by her husband, Brian, sister, Marie and brother, Thomas. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters, Colette Walsh ( Ballybunion ) Rosarie Dwyer ( Tralee ) and Ursula Daly ( Killarney ), her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in both the UK and Ballybunion.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace