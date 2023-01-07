Ann McKenna, (nee) Galvin, of Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Laune View, Killorglin.

Ann passed away peacefully, on the 7th of January 2023, in the tender care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, UHK, and in the loving presence of her daughter Kathleen. Pre-deceased by her husband Christy, father Paudeen, mother Kit and her brothers and sisters. Ann will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed by her daughter Kathleen and her partner Mike, her grandchildren Tiarnan, Saoirse and Róisín, her sister Teresa (Leonard) and brother Joe (San Francisco), brother in law Tom McLoughlin (Bedfordshire), along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, carers, neighbours and friends.

May She rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence in Iveragh Park, Killorglin, Co. Kerry, on Monday, the 9th January 2023, from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin, on Tuesday, the 10th January, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.