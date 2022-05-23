Ann Kennedy, Gortreagh, Portmagee, Co. Kerry,

House Private for family, neighbours and close friends on Wednesday, 25th May.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral home, Caherciveen, on Thursday , 26th May, from 6-8pm followed by removal to her family home in Gortreagh, Portmagee. Requiem Mass for Ann will take place on Friday, 27th May at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Community Team.

Passed away, peacefully in her home, on Tuesday, 24th of May 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Thomas, children, Sarah, Brian and Paul, her brothers and sisters, Johnny, Jimmy, Marian, Patrick, Christy, Michael and Veronica, Auntie Nora, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and many neighbours. Predeceased by her loving parents, John Francis and Mary, her uncle Gerard, aunts Teresa and Kathleen, and sisters-in-law Ann and Marie.

May Ann Rest In Peace