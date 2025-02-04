Ann Hickey née Campion, Ballinahalla Cordal, Castleisland and formerly of Higginstown, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully on February 3rd 2025 at University Hospital Limerick with her family and friends by her side. Predeceased by her parents James and Maureen Campion, sister Mary, brother Seán and her dear Aunt Sis. Sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, sons Seanie and Mikey, daughters-in-law Sinead and Joan, her adored grandchildren Aoibhé and Michaél, her brothers Seamus and Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends here in Ireland and in the U.S.A.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11:30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery Cordal.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the Irish Kidney Association c/o Tangney's Funeral Home

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE