Ann Healy nee Courtney

Curraheen Little, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry and formerly of Kealdubh, Glenbeigh.

Remains reposing at Brennan's Funeral Home this Sunday evening, 14th August, from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday the 15th August at 12 pm at St James' Church, Glenbeigh, followed by burial at Killeen Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on MCN media St James Church, Glenbeigh.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Ann Healy 11th August 2022. Curraheen Little, formerly Kealdubh, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry. Pre-deceased by her parents and her sister Maureen. Peacefully at her home in the company of her loving family and deeply mourned by her loving husband Jimmy, daughter Carol, sons James, John, Pat , Brian, Tom and Niall, brother Chris & sisters Joan, Kay, Peg and Noreen, daughters-in-law Maeve, Denise, Niki and Marie Claire, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, granchildren, Daire, Odhran, Helen, Donagh, Sam, Hugo and Ellyn, Nieces and Nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Advertisement

May She Rest in Peace