Ann Gallagher née O’Dwyer of Lohercannon, Tralee, died peacefully on 19th December 2024, cherished mother of Micheal, Brighde, Aoife & Eoghan and dear sister of Dominic, Francis, Kieran and the late Alan & Micheal.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Oisin, Conor & Daire, daughter-in-law Dawn, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday (21st December) from 3 to 5 pm. Private cremation will follow.
Rest in Peace.
