Anne Dee, 3 Ozanam Villas, Sandhill Park, Ballybunion and late of Craughdarrig, Asdee.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford on Wednesday, 8th December, from 5pm to 7pm sharp followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem Mass for Anne will take place at 11.00am on Thursday, 9th, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Anne’s funeral will be live-streamed on the following link:

OGormans Memorial Video Services - Home | Facebook

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or care of Lynch’s Funeral Directors.

It is respectfully requested that all those attending Anne's funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Family Information: Pre-deceased by her parents Phil and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her children, Michele, Caroline, grandchild, sisters Gerardine and Martina, brothers John, Paddy, Billy and Joe, her aunt Bernie, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Brian, relatives and wide circle of friends.