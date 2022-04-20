Ann Corridan, Knockmeal, Abbeyfeale, and formerly of 5, Slieve-Na-Mon Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
Who passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 21st 2022, in the care of the nurses and staff at Aras Mhuire, Listowel. Ann is very sadly missed by her brother Joe, sister Mai (Hickey), sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and many friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. House strictly private please. For those attending the funeral and Requiem Mass please wear a mask.
