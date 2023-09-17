Ann Carroll (nee Normoyle) Templeathea, Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th September, 2023 in the presence of her loving family in Milford Hospice Care Centre.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Kitty Normoyle, Knockdown.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Ned, sons Kieran and Declan Monagea) adored grandchildren, Courtney, Ciara, Adam, Alex and Dominic, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Angela, Carmel and brother Joe, daughter in law Michelle, Aunt Mary B, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, excellent neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence in Templeathea, Athea, V94 XYV4 on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Tuesday morning at 11.45 a.m. for 12 noon requiem mass, streamlined on www.churchservices.tv/athea . Burial afterwards in Holycross cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice Care Centre.

Traffic management will be in place with one way system.