Ann Broderick née O'Connor, Castleview Drive, Tralee Road, Castleisland.

Peacefully on November 30th 2022 in the presence of her loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, her son Shane and her sister Mamie O'Sullivan (Camp). Sadly missed by her loving son Padraig, daughter Carol, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Teresa, her adored six grandchildren Jack, Padraig, Paul, Caiden, Finn and Noah, brother-in-law Mikey Joe O'Sullivan, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral cortège will departs Ann's residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation at 4pm at the Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare. The Mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE