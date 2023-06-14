Angela Walshe, Lartigue Drive, Sandhill Road, Ballybunion. In her 94th year,in the loving care of the wonderful nurses and doctors in the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, after a short illness Predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Tommy, Seamus, Sonny, Tony, Babs, Madge, Nell, Tess and Phil. Mourned by her nieces and nephews, relatives and her very many friends who will miss her.

Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, 15th June, 5.30pm to 7.00pm Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday, 16th June, at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.