The death has occurred of Angela O'Sullivan late of Rathkeale, Co. Limerick, and Waterville, Co Kerry.

A small service to be held tomorrow, Tuesday, (March 8th), at The Island Crematorium, Spike Island, Cork, at 11am.

Contact the family for arrangements.

A live-stream of the service will be available on the crematorium's website.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Cunamh, a support group for those with cancer, and for their families, run by volunteers out of the Bons, or to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mom was as a force of nature, meeting any adversity, or adversary, with determination, independence and a caustic scowl, and any friend with a unique and bottomless love. Her last hours were made safe & beautiful by the loving ward staff of St. Bernadette's at the Bon's Secours, Cork, where she passed on the morning of March 4th, her son Oliver and daughter Róisín by her side.