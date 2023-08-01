Angela O'Connor (née Looney)

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening, 1st August, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass for Angela can be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Association Kerry Branch.

Family Information:- Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pat) and loving mother of the late Neilie.Sadly missed and dearly loved by her daughters Theresa and Marie, sons-in-law Pat (Looney) and Donal (Murphy), grandchildren Paudie, Fergus, Tara, Emma, Denise, Hazel and Damien, great-granddaughter Kayla, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"