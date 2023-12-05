Angela Barry née Hearne, Woodlawn park, Killarney and late of High Street, Killarney.

Suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness. Beloved wife of Nicky and loving mother of Ross and Roy. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughters-in-law Christina and Holly, her much loved grandchildren Niclas, Henry, Niamh, Owen, Sean and the late Sophia, her sisters Paula Fitzsimons, Liz Hearne and the late Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. "May Angela Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral