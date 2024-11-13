Andy O'Sullivan of Ballaugh Cross, Killarney and Killarney Carpet Centre, High Street, Killarney, passed peacefully in the company of his loving family and the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Brady) dearly loved father of Ronan, Gráinne, Maria, Niall and Diarmaid and much loved grand dad of Aoibhín, Fionn, Ryan, Alex, Maggie, Teddy and the late baby Clodagh. Very sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Rachel, Michelle and Erin, sons-in-law Anto Cronin and Kevin O'Sullivan, his brothers and sisters Nora Mai, John, Noel, Liz and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends. Predeceased by his sister Nancy and his brothers Paddy and Dan Joe.

"May Andy Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Andy O'Sullivan will be celebrated on Saturday morning in St Mary's Cathedral, at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.