Alice Tiernan née O’Connor, Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Noel, sisters Betty and May and brothers John, Martin, Anthony, George and Bernie. Cherished mother of Paul and Maria and beloved sister of Freddy, Michael [Fox], Albert, Patricia, Helen and Ann. Alice will be sadly missed by her loving family – her son, daughter, sisters and brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, the Lacey family, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her wide circle of friends. May Alice Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Alice’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit,

University Hospital Kerry via the following link

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.