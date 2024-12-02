Alice Sheahan (née Blake) of The Square, Listowel and formerly Carrigaholt, Co. Clare.

Peacefully on 1st December 2024, adored wife of the late Thomas (Tommy) M.R.C.V.S., loving mother of Elaine, Patricia, Anne, Mary and infant daughter Alice and sister of the late John, Sr. Mary, Eily, Dermot, Frank, Colum & Kathleen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her cherished grandchildren Clare, John, Tommy, Jack, Cormac, Cillian, Alice, Emma, Aiden and Joe, sons-in-law Des Molyneaux, Mike Lynch, Jerry Casey and Niall O’Carroll, sisters-in-law Anna Walshe and Patricia Blake, cousin Fr. John O’Connor, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at her home in The Square, Listowel (V31 N977) on Tuesday (3rd December) from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church on

Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Alice will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.