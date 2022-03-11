Alice Mason
Farmer's Bridge, Tralee and late of Foil, Camp, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at the "Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday 17th March 2022, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal from Hogan's Funeral Home on Friday 18th March to St. John's Church, Ashe Street, Tralee, for 11am funeral service.
Funeral cortege departing St. Johns Church to Ballyseedy cemetery via Kellihers cross, turning left at Farmer's Bridge onto bypass heading to Ballyseedy via Mitchels roundabout and Ballygarry House.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee
Recommended
Dale Road closed again for up to six weeksMar 16, 2022 13:03
KDYS recruiting for nine positions around KerryMar 15, 2022 13:03
Kerry private bus operator calls for short-term supports for sectorMar 16, 2022 13:03
Calls for bus service for Ukrainian refugees living on outskirts of TraleeMar 16, 2022 13:03
Tralee company to create 90 jobsMar 11, 2022 17:03