Alex Quane, Church Road, Ballybunion and formerly of Kilconley, Ballybunion.

Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Saturday (Sept 10th) at 10am for requiem mass at 11am. Mass will be livestreamed on the St. John's Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Killehenny graveyard. Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.