Alex Langan, Tarbert Island, Tarbert and late of London. Alex passed away peacefully on June 19th 2024 at Listowel Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Alex is predeceased by his parents Pete and Ellen (Bon) (nee Wallace) and his sisters Mary (Foster) and Nora (O’Donoghue).

Alex will be fondly remembered by his loving family Paul, Michelle and Peter, his brothers Tom and Joe, his sister Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on this Friday evening (June 21st) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on this Saturday morning (June 22nd) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow in the Chapel Yard.

Alex’s Requiem Mass may be viewed on the following link www.stmarystarbert.com.