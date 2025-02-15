Aine Fleming (née O'Shea- Flemings Taxi), Pinewood Estate, Killarney, and Late of Dromadda, Lyreacrompane. Passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, Beloved wife of Joe, dearly loved mother of Cummian, Siobhán, Sinéad and JoJo and much loved nana of Aaron, Neil, Dara, Emer, Isabelle, Aideen, Luke, Kyle, Alice, Oisín and Daniel.

Very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons-in-law Jimmy and John, daughters-in-law Maria and Apple, her sisters Mary, Eileen, Noreen, Fatima (UK) and Bernie, her brother Pat (UK), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Batt and Mai O'Shea and her brother Mark.