Aine Fleming (née O'Shea- Flemings Taxi), Pinewood Estate, Killarney, and Late of Dromadda, Lyreacrompane. Passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, Beloved wife of Joe, dearly loved mother of Cummian, Siobhán, Sinéad and JoJo and much loved nana of Aaron, Neil, Dara, Emer, Isabelle, Aideen, Luke, Kyle, Alice, Oisín and Daniel.
Very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons-in-law Jimmy and John, daughters-in-law Maria and Apple, her sisters Mary, Eileen, Noreen, Fatima (UK) and Bernie, her brother Pat (UK), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Batt and Mai O'Shea and her brother Mark.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Association, Kerry Branch.
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
