Aileen Kennelly née McCarthy of Staughton’s Row and formerly Kennelly’s Chemist, Castle Street, Tralee; died peacefully on 18th March 2023, beloved wife of the late Emmet, dearest mother of Liam, Mary, Padraig & Emmet and sister of Con, Rena, Billy and the late Fr. Martin O.P.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren John, Anna, Orla, Emer, Libby, Fionn & Aoife, great grandchildren Abbie, Logan & Martin, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Khamla & Julie, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (21st March) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Wednesday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Aileen will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations, if desired, to Gorta (www.gortagroup.org) or Meals-on-Wheels Kerry (www.kerryppn.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.