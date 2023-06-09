Aiden O'Sullivan, late of Seaview House, Bracaragh, Caherdaniel.

Peacefully, on June 11th 2023, in the wonderful care of the matron and staff of Valentia Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Agnes. Sadly missed by his children Patrick, Bernie (Gleeson), Paul, Stephanie (Cahill) and Úna (O'Connor), sons-in-law James, Mike and Jerry, daughters-in-law Pauline and Bernie, grandchildren Caitríona, Jessica, Adam, Eimear, Mark, Jordan, Keith, Jamie, Kitty, Aiden and Rían, brother and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. 'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Advertisement

Reposing at his home in Bracaragh on Tuesday, June 13th, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Rosary and Prayers at 8.00pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning, June 14th, to arrive at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Coad Cemetery. Aiden's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.